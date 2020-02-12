Tempur Sealy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $774.15M (+14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TPX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.