Sonoco Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.