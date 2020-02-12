TreeHouse Foods Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-21.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, THS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.