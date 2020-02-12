Altice USA intros new mesh network approach

Altice USA (ATUS +0.1% ) is rolling out a new mesh networking system to its Optimum and Suddenlink customers.

It's introducing Smart WiFi, which promises one network name (vs. 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz options), intelligent band/access point steering, "intelligent mesh" to eliminate dead zones and advanced household traffic management.

The offering is coming now to Altice One customers in the Optimum footprint in the New York tri-state area, with availability soon in Suddenlink regions. It's also available as part of its gigabit fiber service in parts of the Optimum footprint.