Auto lenders cap off 2019 with strong Q4 originations

Auto lenders finished 2019 with robust origination growth even as new-vehicle sales declined, with Santander Consumer Holdings USA (SC +0.4%) marking record-high auto originations for the year.
SC's Q4 total auto orginations of $7.5B increased 9% Y/Y, with loan originations from Chrysler Capital up 29% to $3.2B.
Capital One Financial (COF +0.1%) Q4 auto origination volume rose 27% to $x.xB.
JPMorgan's (JPM -0.1%) Chase Auto originations (including loans and leases) increased 21% in Q4 to $8.5B.
Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2%) Auto Q4 originations jumped 45% to $6.8B helped by the lender's total auto volume, up 6% to $47.9B.
Ally Financial and GM Financial's Q4 lost some luster.
Ally Financial (ALLY +0.3%) auto originations of $8.1B in Q4, slipped 1.2% due to fewer used-vehicle originations.
GM (GM +1%) Financial Q4 loan originations sank 35% to $5.5B due to a new incentive program from General Motors; Lease orginations increased 3% to $5.4B.
Ford (F +1.9%) Credit posted its best annual earnings in nine years, with 2019 earnings before taxes of $3B up 14% Y/Y; the company didn't release Q4 originations numbers.