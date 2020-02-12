Auto lenders cap off 2019 with strong Q4 originations

Auto lenders finished 2019 with robust origination growth even as new-vehicle sales declined, with Santander Consumer Holdings USA (SC +0.4% ) marking record-high auto originations for the year.

SC's Q4 total auto orginations of $7.5B increased 9% Y/Y, with loan originations from Chrysler Capital up 29% to $3.2B.

Capital One Financial (COF +0.1% ) Q4 auto origination volume rose 27% to $x.xB.

JPMorgan's (JPM -0.1% ) Chase Auto originations (including loans and leases) increased 21% in Q4 to $8.5B.

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) Auto Q4 originations jumped 45% to $6.8B helped by the lender's total auto volume, up 6% to $47.9B.

Ally Financial and GM Financial's Q4 lost some luster.

Ally Financial (ALLY +0.3% ) auto originations of $8.1B in Q4, slipped 1.2% due to fewer used-vehicle originations.

GM (GM +1% ) Financial Q4 loan originations sank 35% to $5.5B due to a new incentive program from General Motors; Lease orginations increased 3% to $5.4B.