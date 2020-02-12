Alstom board to decide on bid for Bombardier rail business - Reuters

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF +6.4% ) bounces higher after Reuters reports that French train maker Alstom's (OTCPK:ALSMY) board will meet tonight to decide on a possible offer for the Canadian company's rail business, valuing it at ~$7B.

Alstom would offer cash for Bombardier's 70% stake of its railway business and Alstom shares for the 30% held by Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, according to the report.

A deal would help Bombardier improve its finances amid higher than expected costs in its rail division and $9.7B in outstanding debt, while an acquisition would help Alstom compete more effectively against China's CRRC Corp.