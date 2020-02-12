Wedbush Securities isn't being knocked off its bullish view of CyberArk Software (CYBR -14.4% ), despite the company's disappointing guidance update.

"Operating margins are now expected to be in the ~22% level vs our prior expectation of ~25% as CYBR is plowing a significant amount of incremental expenses into sales & marketing given the ample opportunities in the field ahead for PAM/solution set," notes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says the firm views the spending as a necessary path forward to further cement CYBR's expanded market positioning and its SaaS push, while acknowledging that the leverage hit is a tough pill for some investors to swallow.

"We continue to believe CYBR is hitting an inflection point in the field for its PAM solutions and is only gaining further steam heading into 2020 as evidenced by the strong results," advise Ives on the path ahead.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on CYBR and price target of $145.