American International Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 vs. -$0.63 in 4Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.65B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AIG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.