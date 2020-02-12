Laboratory Corporation of America Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.92B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.