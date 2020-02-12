Digital Realty buying 49% of key Northwest interconnect

Digital Realty (DLR +1.5% ) has a deal to take a 49% interest in Seattle's Westin Building Exchange.

That's the six most densely interconnected facility in North America, and serves as the primary interconnection hub (to Canada, Alaska and Asia) in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The 34-story tower houses more than 150 carriers and more than 10,000 cross-connects.

The deal, with Clise Properties, is set to close in the first half, and will result in Digital Realty taking over management and operational oversight.