Fidelity National Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+46.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+32.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.