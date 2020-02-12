Watsco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+8.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.