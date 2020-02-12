Bombing shuts Ecopetrol's Cano Limon pipeline

Feb. 12, 2020 1:58 PM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC), OXYEC, OXYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) says it halted pumping on its Cano Limon pipeline in Colombia after a bomb attack caused a fire that spilled crude oil into nearby rivers.
  • The attack occurred yesterday in Toledo municipality in Norte de Santander province, which borders Venezuela.
  • The attack has not affected exports or work in the Cano Limon oilfield, which is operated by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), because crude also can be transported on the mostly underground Bicentenario pipeline.
  • The 480-mile pipeline is a top target for terrorist bombings, suffering eight attacks YTD after 42 strikes in 2019.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.