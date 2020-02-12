Bombing shuts Ecopetrol's Cano Limon pipeline
Feb. 12, 2020 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
- Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) says it halted pumping on its Cano Limon pipeline in Colombia after a bomb attack caused a fire that spilled crude oil into nearby rivers.
- The attack occurred yesterday in Toledo municipality in Norte de Santander province, which borders Venezuela.
- The attack has not affected exports or work in the Cano Limon oilfield, which is operated by Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), because crude also can be transported on the mostly underground Bicentenario pipeline.
- The 480-mile pipeline is a top target for terrorist bombings, suffering eight attacks YTD after 42 strikes in 2019.