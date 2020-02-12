SurveyMonkey Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.83M (+23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SVMK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.