Fidelity National Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (-4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.33B (+53.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.