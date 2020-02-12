GoDaddy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+145.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $777.04M (+11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GDDY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.