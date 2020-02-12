CarGurus Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $154.62M (+22.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CARG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.