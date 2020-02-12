Huntsman Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (-28.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HUN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.