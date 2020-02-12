Chart Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Chart (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+50.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $379.58M (+30.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GTLS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.