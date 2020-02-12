Marathon Petroleum's Speedway gets buying interest - Bloomberg

Potential buyers including the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain and P-E firm TDR Capital are interested in acquiring Marathon Petroleum's (MPC +3.3%) Speedway gas stations unit, Bloomberg reports.
Any acquisition of Speedway could value the business at more than $20B, according to the report.
7-Eleven parent Seven & i Holdings is Japan's largest convenience store operator and owns more than 69K stores in 18 markets globally; one of TDR's portfolio companies is U.K. gas station operator EG Group, which has more than 5.5K stores in Europe and the U.S. under the Esso, BP and Shell brands.
