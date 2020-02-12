Lincoln Electric Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.13 (-12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $735.9M (-1.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.