Mohawk Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Mohawk (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.20 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.42B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MHK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.