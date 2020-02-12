Yelp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+62.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.4M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, YELP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward.