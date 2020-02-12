Solar industry names rip higher for second straight day

JinkoSolar (JKS +10% ) rallies to a two-year high after retaining its crown as the world's top producer of PV modules, shipping 14.2 GW of modules last year for a 25% Y/Y increase.

First Solar (FSLR +3.5% ) ranks just 8th on the list but it easily enjoyed the largest percentile jump of any major PV producer, more than doubling shipments last year to 5.5 GW.

Of the 80.3 GW of modules shipped by the world's biggest 10 companies, 67.5 GW - or 84% - were shipped from China.