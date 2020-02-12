Mobile World Congress called off amid virus worries

Mobile World Congress 2020 has officially been canceled, after swaths of companies individually pulled out due to concerns about the global spread of the coronavirus.

GSMA canceled the Barcelona event (the year's biggest event for the telecom industry) because the virus concerns made it "impossible."

Several companies pulled out of the event over the past week, with the exits of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) carrying heavy weight (followed yesterday by the withdrawals of Facebook, Sprint, and Cisco).

"The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision. The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions," says GSMA CEO John Hoffman.