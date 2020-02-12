Magellan Midstream upped to Buy at Stifel as guidance could rise

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.8% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which says the company's management is viewed as conservative so its guidance could rise as 2020 unfolds.

With Magellan units down 5% since Q4 results, Stifel analyst Selman Akyol sees an attractive entry point for a "high quality, low levered name with a declining capex outlook."

The analyst also believes Magellan is one of the few MLPs to be in position to execute on its buyback program in place, says Akyol.

MMP's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.