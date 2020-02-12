GE in talks on $1.8B of energy, health projects in Congo - Bloomberg

General Electric (GE +2.2% ) and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed an MoU to develop several energy and health projects, deals Bloomberg says could be worth ~$1.8B.

GE and the Congolese government are discussing $1B worth of hydropower projects that would add 1,000 MW of power to the country's grid over the next three years, as well as $800M of health-related infrastructure investments, according to the report.

The deal may include a possible rehabilitation of turbines on the Inga I and II hydropower plants that would return 650 MW of power to the grid.