Nestle ramps up accelerator program
Feb. 12, 2020
- Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is running a shark tank within the company to encourage the development of innovative ideas.
- Employees can apply for funding to develop products, while startups or students can work with Nestle scientists and resources at accelerator lab locations.
- Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer says the company has already launched new products through the accelerators and expects to have five to six accelerators running at the end of the year.
- Nestle's plant-based burgers and Roastelier coffee-roaster were fast-tracked through the accelerator process.