Nestle ramps up accelerator program

Feb. 12, 2020 3:11 PM ETNestlé S.A. (NSRGY)NSRGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is running a shark tank within the company to encourage the development of innovative ideas.
  • Employees can apply for funding to develop products, while startups or students can work with Nestle scientists and resources at accelerator lab locations.
  • Chief Technology Officer Stefan Palzer says the company has already launched new products through the accelerators and expects to have five to six accelerators running at the end of the year.
  • Nestle's plant-based burgers and Roastelier coffee-roaster were fast-tracked through the accelerator process.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.