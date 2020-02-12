Northern Dynasty's Pebble mine gets positive spin in preliminary EIS

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' preliminary version of the final environmental impact statement for Northern Dynasty's (NAK +8.5% ) Pebble project in Alaska says the mine can co-exist with Bristol Bay, sending shares to YTD highs.

"While as yet a deliberative document, and hence not final, the preliminary Final EIS portrays a mine development project that will co-exist with the fisheries and water resources of Bristol Bay, while making a substantial positive contribution to the socioeconomic health and well-being of local communities," the company says.

The Army Corps' final environmental impact statement and record of decision is expected to be complete by mid-2020.