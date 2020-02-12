NeuroBo up 81%

Thinly traded nano cap NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO +81.2% ) is up on a 26x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 312K shares, on no particular news.

The company, a reverse merger of publicly traded Gemphire Therapeutics and privately held NeuroBo, began trading on December 31, 2019. Shares have rallied almost four-fold since then.

Although no particular news accounts for the action, investors should be wary of a capital raise. NeuroBo closed $24M in Series B financing in July 2019. Gemphire only had $1.9M in cash and equivalents at the end of September 2019.

Funding will be needed to support Phase 3 development of NB-01 for neuropathic pain and early-stage clinical trials for NB-02 for Alzheimer's disease and tauopathies.