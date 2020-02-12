SelectQuote readies IPO - Reuters

Insurance policy comparison website SelectQuote is working with banks including Morgan Stanley (MS +0.8% ) and Credit Suisse (CSS) on an initial public offering that could occur in H1 202 and could value the firm at more than $2B, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO, Bloomberg reports; the size of the offering hasn't yet been determined.

SelectQuote allows consumers to compare insurance policies, such as life, auto, and home insurance from a number of providers to get the best pricing and most suitable policy.