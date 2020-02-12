Gold Fields reports higher full-year profits, to raise funds for Chile project

Gold Fields (GFI -2.7% ) says headline earnings rose to $0.20/share for the full year ended Dec. 31, in line with the company's earlier guidance, from $0.07/share in 2018.

The company says Q4 attributable gold production rose 13% Y/Y to 590K oz. from 523K oz. a year earlier.

Gold Fields says it will offer a share placement to raise $269M to help fund its new Salares Norte mining project in Chile.

The project is expected to have a life of ~11 years and produce 450K oz. of gold annually over the first seven years, with production starting in Q1 2023.

For FY 2020, Gold Fields forecasts production of 2.275M-2.315M oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $920-$940/oz., with estimated capital spending of $630M.