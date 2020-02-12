Nu Skin -13% after soft guidance

Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) reports revenue fell 15% in Q4 as its customer base remained "relatively" strong, but its sales leader count was down due to a drop in Mainland China.

Gross margin fell 40 bps to 75.9% of sales. G&A expenses were up 350 bps to 27.4% of sales off higher convention expenses.

Looking ahead, Nu Skin expects Q1 revenue of $480M to $510M vs. $596M consensus and EPS of $0.23 to $0.33.

Shares of Nu Skin are down 13.05% AH to $31.11.

