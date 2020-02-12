Enterprise products, Enbridge extend open season for Seaway expansion

Seaway Crude Pipeline, the 50-50 joint venture owned by Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), has extended the binding open season currently under way to gauge shipper support for expanding system capacity.

Seaway says it is also considering shipper feedback on the open season terms and may adapt terms to allow for the inclusion of additional crude types, among other modifications.

The expansion could provide an incremental 200K bbl/day or more of light crude capacity and debottleneck and optimize the system, principallythrough pump upgrades.

Seaway says as much as 100K bbl/day of initial expansion capacity could be available beginning in H2 2020 and enter full service in 2022.