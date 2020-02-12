Stag Industrial Q4 same-store cash NOI rises 1.2%

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Q4 core FFO per share of 47 cents, matching the average analyst estimate, vs. 46 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-store cash net operating income of $60.3, up 1.2% Y/Y.

Q4 total revenue of $111.2M, beating consensus of $108.5M, and up from $93.3M a year earlier.

Occupancy rate of 95.0% for total portfolio and 96.6% for operating portfolio as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Acquired 23 buildings in Q4, consisting of 5.8M square feet, for $455.9M with a cash capitalization rate of 6.1% and a straight-line capitalization rate of 6.7%; sold three buildings, consisting of 475,740 square feet, for $19.4M, resulting in a gain of $4.1M.

Conference call on Feb. 13 at 10:00 AM ET.

