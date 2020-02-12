Cisco ekes out Q2 beat amid service growth

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is trading relatively flat after hours following Q2 earnings where revenues declined in line with expectations but non-GAAP profits ticked up.

EPS rose 5% to $0.77, topping consensus by a penny, on revenues that fell 3.5% to $12.01B.

Net income was flat on a non-GAAP basis at $3.3B.

It also boosted its quarterly dividend by a penny (3%) to $0.36/share.

Gross margin rose to 66.4% from 64.1%; operating expenses fell 1% on a non-GAAP basis to $3.9B, and operating income rose 1% to $4B.

Liquidity was $27.1B. vs $33.4B at the end of fiscal 2019.

For Q3, it's guiding to a revenue decline of 1.5% to 3.5%, with gross margins at 64.5%-65.5%, operating margin at 32.5%-33.5%, tax provision rate at 20% and EPS of $0.79-$0.81 (in line with expectations for $0.80).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

