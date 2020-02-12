Organic sales up 4% at Chefs' Warehouse

Chef's Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is up 1.05% in AH trading after nearly matching revenue and EBITDA expectations.

Revenue rose 8.2% during the quarter, split equally between organic growth and the benefit of acquisitions. Gross margin was reported at 25.3% of sales vs. 26.0% a year ago and 25.9% consensus.

Looking ahead, Chef's Warehouse sees 2020 sales of $1.85B to $1.91B vs. $1.73B consensus and EPS of $0.91 to $1.00 vs. $1.09 consensus.

