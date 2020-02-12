Applied Materials +1.1% after beat, solid guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is up 1.1% so far in postmarket action after it topped consensus and offered upbeat guidance with its fiscal Q1 earnings.

Revenues rose by double digits to $4.16B, driven by 24% gains in its core semiconductor systems business.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 44.9%. Operating income of $1.07B was 25.7% of net sales.

EPS of $0.98 was up 21% year-over-year.

“We believe we can deliver strong double-digit growth in our semiconductor business this year as our unique solutions accelerate our customers’ success in the AI-Big Data era,” says CEO Gry Dickerson.

Sales breakout by segment: Semiconductor Systems, $2.81B (up 24.1%); Applied Global Services, $997M (up 3.6%); Display and Adjacent Markets, $332M (down 34.5%).

It's guiding to Q2 net sales of $4.14B-$4.54B (above expectations for $4.06B) and EPS of $0.98-$1.10 (above consensus for $0.92).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

