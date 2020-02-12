Annaly Capital to agrees to internalize management

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) agrees to acquire its external manager, Annaly Management, and as a result will shift to an internally-managed RIET.

The company will acquire the equity interests of the manager and its affiliates, all of which are owned by members of Annaly’s senior management team, for a nominal cash purchase price ($1.00) and acquire all assets and liabilities of the manager, which are expected to be immaterial.

Annaly will pay no termination fees and none of the executive officers will get compensation in connection with their ownership of the manager.

Sees benefiting from cost savings starting in 2021, as Annaly Capital will incur 2020 compensation obligations to employees that it expects will be offset by the elimination of the remaining 2020 management fee obligations.

All employees of the manager at closing will become employees of Annaly.

The internalization is expected to close during Q2 2020.