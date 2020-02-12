Stocks rack up new record highs as coronavirus concerns recede

All three top stock market indexes rallied to record closing highs, as investors set aside concerns over how the coronavirus could impact corporate profits and the global economy.

Although more than 44K people have been infected with the coronavirus globally, the spread of the disease appears to be slowing, according to China's National Health Commission.

Also, Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony this week reassured investors that U.S. monetary policy will remain favorable.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors contributed to the advance, led by energy (+1.4%) and information technology (+1.1%), while the consumer staples group (-0.1%) ended just below its flatline.

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index fell 9.5% to 13.74, returning to levels seen before the coronavirus started to hit stocks last month.

U.S. WTI crude oil closed +2.4% to $51.17/bbl, as worries over the effect of the virus on oil demand receded.

U.S. Treasurys remained out of favor in the face of bullish bias in stocks, as the two-year yield added 2 bps to 1.44% and the 10-year yield jumped 4 bps to 1.63%.