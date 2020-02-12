Annaly Capital capital allocation to credit rises to 26% in Q4

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q4 core EPS of 26 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 24 cents.

Separately, Annaly announced an agreement to internalize its management.

“Although we are always prepared for uncertainty, our outlook for the year is constructive given a robust global economy, more accommodative Fed policy and increased role for private capital in the housing market,” said Interim CEO and President Glenn Votek.

Capital allocation to credit increased to 26% during the quarter from 23%, driven by $1.8B in new credit assets.

Average interest rate on repo borrowings declined by more than 40 basis points to 2.09% during the quarter; extended weighted average days to maturity of repo to 65 days.

Economic return of 7.6% for the quarter.

Q4 net interest spread, excluding PAA, was 1.24% vs. 0.98% in Q3.

Book value per common share of $9.66 at Q4-end vs. $9.21 at Q3-end.

Conference call on Feb. 13 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Annaly Capital Management EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 12)