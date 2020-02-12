Change Healthcare down 3% after hours on FQ3 miss, soft guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) fiscal Q3 results:

Revenue: $808.2M; Solutions: $752.5M.

Net income: $31.2M (+140%); non-GAAP net income: $106.3M (+10%); EPS: $0.10 (+100%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.33 (+3%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $232.6M (+999%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $401.0M (+61%).

Fiscal Q4 guidance: Solutions revenue: $775M - 785M; non-GAAP net income: $115M - 125M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $260M - 270M. Consensus: EPS of $0.39 on revenues of $853M.

Fiscal 2020 guidance: Solutions revenue growth: 1 - 2%; non-GAAP net income growth: 9 - 11%; non-GAAP EBITDA growth: 6 - 8%; free cash flow: $250M - 300M. Consensus: EPS of $1.47 on revenues of $3.30B.

Fiscal 2021 guidance: Solutions revenue growth: 4 - 6%; non-GAAP EBITDA growth: 6 - 8%. Consensus: EPS of $1.51 on revenues of $3.45B.

Shares down 3% after hours.

