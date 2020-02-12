CenturyLink -3.4% after in-line Q4

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is 3.4% lower after fiscal Q4 earnings that were largely in line with expectations.

Revenue dropped about 3.6% to $5.57B.

EPS excluding integration and transformation costs ($129M) and special items ($2.806B) came to $0.33, down from a prior-year $0.37. On a GAAP basis, the company swung to a positive EPS of $0.21 from -$2.26 the prior year.

Net income was $223M; excluding integration/transformation and special items, it was $352M. EBITDA came in at $2.278B.

"We are excited about the opportunity we see for profitable revenue growth from ongoing market dynamics, such as the growth in security, IoT, big data, 5G, AI and the demand for edge computing," says CEO Jeff Storey.

Revenue breakout: International and Global Accounts, $904M (down 2.1%); Enterprise, $1.56B (down 0.2%); Small and Medium Business, $731M (down 3.3%); Wholesale, $994M (down 7.4%); Consumer, $1.39B (down 5.5%).

Net cash from operations was $1.909B. Free cash flow (excluding some items) was $1.022B, vs. a prior-year $1.192B.

Cash and equivalents came to $1.69B (including net proceeds from selling $1.25B in senior notes in December, used to retire debt in January).

For 2020, it's guiding to EBITDA of $9B-$9.2B, free cash flow of $3.1B-$3.4B, and capex of $3.6B-$3.9B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

