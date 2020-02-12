Argo Group sees Q4 operating loss

Argo Group International Holdings' (NYSE:ARGO) expects an underwriting loss of ~$114M for Q4, as a result of prior accident year losses of ~$77M, current accident year losses of ~$30M, catatastrophe losses and related reinstatement premiums of ~$3M, and additional operating expenses of ~$12M.

Additional operating expenses are related to job cuts, an allowance for doubtful accounts related to its European business unit, and adjustments to underwriting expenses based on certain costs previously allocated to investment functions and trade capital providers.

Also sees non-operating charges: ~$16M goodwill impairment related to Argo's European business unit: