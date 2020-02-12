Argo Group sees Q4 operating loss

Argo Group International Holdings' (NYSE:ARGO) expects an underwriting loss of ~$114M for Q4, as a result of prior accident year losses of ~$77M, current accident year losses of ~$30M, catatastrophe losses and related reinstatement premiums of ~$3M, and additional operating expenses of ~$12M.
Additional operating expenses are related to job cuts, an allowance for doubtful accounts related to its European business unit, and adjustments to underwriting expenses based on certain costs previously allocated to investment functions and trade capital providers.
Also sees non-operating charges: ~$16M goodwill impairment related to Argo's European business unit:
$18M related to to losses and impairments on certain long-lived assets that are held for sale, primarily a corporate aircraft and real estate properties; the cancellation of contracts related to certain sponsorships and marketing services; and to severance costs associated with separation from Argo’s former CEO;
Other corporate expenses of ~$8M which primarily resulted from costs related to the previously announced independent directors’ review of certain governance and compensation matters and Argo’s cooperation agreement with Voce Capital.
Argo will release Q4 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Feb. 24.