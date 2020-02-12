Bloom Energy says it misstated revenue figures for 15 quarters

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) -11.5% after-hours after saying it will restate nearly four years of financial statements due to accounting errors related to its managed services agreements.

Bloom says revenues for the transactions will now be recognized over the duration of the contract instead of upfront; the adjustment has no impact on the company's total cash or cash flows and does not impact the economic terms or substance of the MSAs.

Bloom says the change will have a material effect on five quarters of results, from Q2 2018 to Q3 2019, and a smaller effect on the periods from Q1 2016 to Q1 2018.

The company says the total estimated change to net revenue amounts to less than 10% of the total revenue over the affected period.

Bloom gave a few operational metrics for Q4 but no financial results except for year-end cash balance, which added $19M from the end of Q3 to $377M; backlog rose 43% Y/Y to end FY 2019 at a record 1,983 systems.