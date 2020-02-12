Piedmont Office boosts Dallas presence with Galleria Office Towers buy

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) acquires the Galleria Office Towers, a three-tower, 1.4M-square-foot property and 1.9-acre land parcel that will boost the REIT's Dallas footprint to 3.6M square feet.

The acquisition makes Dallas Piedmont's second-largest market and results in about 50% of its portfolio being located in the Sun Belt.

Separately, Piedmont completes its leadership transition plan, as previously announced, with C. Brent Smith appointed as president, CEO and a board member; former CEO Donald A. Miller has stepped down from the board.