NetApp -11% amid Q3 miss, dim outlook; CFO exiting

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) has slid 10.6% after hours following its miss on top and bottom lines and downside revenue outlook in Q3 earnings, in which the company also said its chief financial officer was retiring.

CFO Ron Pasek will retire at the end of the fiscal year following a four-year tenure, and stay on to ensure a successful transition to a successor the company hope to name before the fiscal year ends.

For Q3, net revenue fell by double digits to $1.4B, and non-GAAP net income dropped to $265M from $305M.

Cash from operations was $420M, vs. the prior-year $451M. Liquidity was $3B at quarter's end.

For Q4, it's guiding to net revenues of $1.455B-$1.605B (below consensus for $1.57B) and EPS of $1.28-$1.36.

For the full year, it's forecasting net revenues declining about 10%, gross margins of 67-68%, operating margins of about 21%, and non-GAAP EPS dropping by about 7%.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

