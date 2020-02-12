SunPower slides as guidance disappoints

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -5.8% after-hours after slightly missing expectations for both Q4 earnings and revenues and issuing in-line guidance for FY 2020 revenues.

Q4 residential revenue rose to a record with 27% MW growth vs. the year-ago quarter, and global shipment volumes gained more than 80% Y/Y to a record.

SunPower sees full-year revenues of $2.1B-$2.3B vs. $2.28B analyst consensus estimate; for Q1, the company forecasts revenues of $435M-$470M vs. $409M consensus, as well as gross margin of 9%-12%, adjusted EBITDA flat to negative 15M and MW deployed of 520-570 MW.

As a result of the restructuring of its commercial direct business, SunPower forecasts FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $125M-$175M.