Manulife Q4 expense efficiency improves

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Q4 core EPS of C$0.73 (US$0.55) misses the average analyst estimate of C$0.74 and improved from C$0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 expense efficiency ratio of 54.2% improves from 55.2% a year earlier.

Q4 core return on equity of 12.5% is unchanged from a year ago.

"We continued to make significant progress improving the capital efficiency of our legacy businesses and released a total of C$5.1B (US$3.9B) of capital as of 4Q19, achieving our 2022 target three years ahead of schedule," said CFO Phil Witherington.

Q4 total new business value of C$526M vs. C$501M.

Q4 wealth and asset management net inflows of C$4.9B compares with net outflows of C$9.0B in Q4 2018.

Q4 wealth and asset management AUM of C$681.4B rose from C$608.8B a year earlier.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI was C$19.94 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. C$18.23 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 13 at 8:00 AM ET.

