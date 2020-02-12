Icahn wants to know if Occidental made deal to avoid takeover

Carl Icahn pens an open letter to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shareholders calling on company management to reveal whether they were approached by suitors prior to the agreement to buy Anadarko Petroleum.

Icahn, who owns 3% of OXY shares, reasserts that CEO Vicki Hollub and Chairman Eugene Batchelder were trying to preserve their own jobs ahead of the interests of investors.

Icahn believes the Anadarko deal was a "defensive maneuver" that allowed Occidental to be the acquirer rather than be acquired itself, and argues that Hollub and Batchelder chose to structure the deal in a way that avoided a shareholder vote because they feared the vote would fail.

He has been seeking records through the courts about the company’s interactions in the lead-up to the Anadarko deal.